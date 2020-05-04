My family moved to Winchester in 1955, at which time I was introduced to the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Never in my life had I witnessed such a GREAT event. Because of the COVID-19 virus it was cancelled [this year] for good reason. I want to thank The Winchester Star and those who participate in getting Apple Blossom each & every year together for Winchester. The pictures in The Star bring back memories. Winchester/Frederick County has so much history, and The Winchester Star keeps us informed with its "Out of the Past" pictures and history. So, keep up the good work. Just wanted to let you know how much I appreciate your work, and Apple Blossom 2021 should be another memory in the books for Winchester. In looking forward, get ready for Apple Blossom 2021, it will one for your memory book and most likely the biggest one in history. Stay in and stay safe. God bless you.
Frances Luttrell
Frederick County
