It is sad to see all the shooting going on at schools, places of worship, businesses and many other places.
Instead of taking away guns, why not get to the root of why all of this is happening. If someone wants to harm another individual, they will find a way if they cannot get a gun. So why take them away?
In the Bible, Cain found a way to kill Abel without a gun. Taking away guns might stop a lot of people from getting killed at one time but until someone finds out why this is happening, the killing will continue.
To all gun control advocates, do you plan on trying to take away automobiles since people have used them to run people down they do not care for?
Louis Carbaugh
Stephens City
