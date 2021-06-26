According to Winchester Star reporting, the Lord Fairfax Health District lags state vaccination rates by more than 10% in both first and second doses. While 54% of Virginia's population has received a COVID vaccine, only 42% of the Lord Fairfax district has done the same. Full vaccination is 43%, statewide, while Lord Fairfax is only 33%. With vaccines widely available to the general public, the low rate of vaccinations in this area is due to political views, apathy, fear, religious beliefs, etc.
Whatever the reason, unvaccinated people are taking a serious risk with their own lives and those lives of people around them. More than 150 MILLION people have been vaccinated against COVID. There are no reported side affects and no long-term issues with the main vaccination doses available to Americans. In contrast, nearly all of the current outbreaks of hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID Delta variant are limited to unvaccinated people.
The simple conclusion is this: If you don’t get the vaccination, you expose yourself to the possibility of hospitalization and possibly death. Get vaccinated, and your chances disappear.
When the philosopher Bertrand Russell was asked if he was willing to die for his beliefs, he replied, “Of course not…After all, I may be wrong.” Those vacillating on vaccination may want to think about Russell’s quote when refusing to get vaccinated.
