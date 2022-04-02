Ginni Thomas is not a conservative
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas, is often referred to in the news as a “right-wing conservative.”
She has vigorously supported the claim that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. But Trump’s own representatives in 2021 appeared in at least 60 different courthouses, asking judges to declare the 2020 election invalid, claiming that somebody caused the votes to be miscounted, lost, stolen, or electronically deleted or switched from Trump votes to Biden votes. None of these courts, presided over by judges appointed by Democratic and Republican officials, found that the claims were accompanied by any admissible evidence.
Ginni Thomas may be unaware that no admissible evidence has been produced that would support the idea that the election was stolen. Or perhaps she is unaware that evidence is required when someone claims a crime has been committed. Perhaps she and her husband have not discussed this legal concept.
To claim that the 2020 election was stolen is an enormous allegation. When Ginni Thomas claims that it happened, without offering any evidence, she is acting like a demagogue, not a conservative, for she is attacking a basic principle of a democratic society — that allegations of law-breaking must be backed up by evidence if a court is to consider the claim. (In contrast, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can accuse someone in Russia of a crime and get a conviction without providing evidence.) Ginni Thomas is not a conservative.
Scott Bailey Frederick County
