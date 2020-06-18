It was disconcerting to say the least to see the Byrd's family name shamed in this newspaper by the picture and article of the removal of Harry F. Byrd from Shenandoah University's School of Business — especially given the many dollars donated by the Byrds in various ways and causes throughout the years.
This would include The Star scholarship awards given every year for many years. These awards are based on merit, not skin color, and I have witnessed that African Americans have benefited from these funds and opportunities.
If it is in your heart that you cannot support the Byrd name on a building, then it should be a given that you would in no way accept the various funding provided by the Byrd family over the years. It would only be proper to posthaste return it, just as the Byrd name was removed posthaste. Any takers? Maybe you could donate it.
Here here.
Agreed. It's an empty gesture without returning the money. I might add that the Byrd family name wasn't shamed by the paper, but by themselves.
