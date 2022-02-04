With the many crises which have beset our country and the world at large, an interesting bit of history and prayer seems appropriate.
During the World War II North African campaign, the British found themselves in retreat and completely demoralized. In fact, their retreat was the longest in British history, 700-800 miles. Two generals were fired before a third was found to command the army. Gen. Bernard Law Montgomery was a praying man, even though history tells us that he was not well liked (to say the least). However, General Montgomery's prayers were answered when the Lord told him to pray these words: "Lord, set over us leaders such that it will be to Your glory to give the victory through them." General Montgomery gathered his troops together and led them in this prayer daily. The following week, the British Army defeated the German and Italian armies at crucial Al Alamein. This was the turning point of the North African campaign. They did not lose another battle. Winston Churchill noted that General Montgomery interceded faithfully for the Allied cause and saw God answer in ways that turned the tide of the war.
Today, try praying this simple prayer....and then try praying it again tomorrow. There's always room for one more good habit.
Donna Russell Ellis
Gore
