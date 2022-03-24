In this day and age of politics, you versus me, I ask that you please read this and see things from another point of view.
We rewind to the 1960s. America's finest young men, women, Black and white, with bright futures are sent to Vietnam. They do their best to complete the mission and get home. Some return, some don’t. They came back to being spit on, ostracized and treated horribly. These Americans have endured the unimaginable and still carry that burden to this day. March 29 is Vietnam Veterans Day. I encourage you to give them the “welcome home” they did not get that 50-plus years ago. "Thank you for your service" is nice but being “welcomed home” to a country that forgot about them will help start the healing process.
When you see a frail senior wearing that hat, remember 50-plus years ago they lived through something so bad that only now can they show any sign they were in Vietnam. A group of Vietnam vets will be at Mission BBQ for a free sandwich that the restaurant is offering. Thank you, Mission BBQ, this is an amazing “welcome home.”
John Ferguson
Frederick County
