We are really fortunate to have a talented, creative artist working for the newspaper. Thank you Jeff Taylor!! You brighten my day with your pictures, every day. I’m happy you’re here.
We are fortunate to also have a great landfill. It’s not only clean and looks good but it’s staffed by really nice, helpful people. I sometimes feel like I should just stop by and say, “Hey, thank you! I’m happy you’re here.
And out on U.S. 522 west of town, the convenience recycling center near the Virginia Farm Market is staffed by two guys who I see a least once a week. They are always cheerful, helpful and keep the place looking good. Thank you! I’m happy you’re here.
Tom Malony
Frederick County
