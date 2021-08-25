Kevin Kennedy’s letter of support for the Democratic candidates running for office in Virginia this fall failed to mention one positive thing they have done or plan to do to make Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family.
“Strong and forward thinking” is an example of why they should be voted for. He also painted a poor version of Glenn Youngkin as a liar with no proof given, and suggested that because Mr. Youngkin is a millionaire, he has it easy. Terry McAuliffe is worth $30 million and receives large donations from the enormous Democrat treasure trove of liberal donors, many of whom are out of state.
Glenn Youngkin would like to do the following if elected Governor of Virginia in November:
• Return some of the $1.5 billion rainy day fund to taxpayers. Virginians were overtaxed in the last year. He believes this is your money and that it should go back to you.
• Give law enforcement officers a $5,000 retention bonus and protect qualified immunity.
• Provide rural broadband.
• Support right to work laws.
• He opposes critical race theory in Virginia schools and supports school choice and charter schools. He promises to keep schools open and keep children in school five days per week.
The best choice for governor is Glenn Youngkin. By the way, Glenn’s running mate for lieutenant governor is Winsome Sears, who lives in Frederick County. If she were to win, she would be Virginia’s first woman in that office.
Lisa Callanan
Stephens City
(2) comments
And, as we can see, Prog-Leftists STILL can't list anything positive about their virtuous, upstanding, and BRAVE Clinton lackey. Also, they can't stand any minority who speaks/believes anything other than "the narrative"...
Best choice? Best choice for what, the last gasp of the Tea Party and Trump-a-maniacs?
No, thanks. I'd rather a re-run Democrat that at least accomplished something for Virginia than a member of the new Lost Cause.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.