Winchester is blessed to have the amazing production of "Grease" on stage right now at Shenandoah University. The acting, singing and dancing rival Broadway, the set design and costuming were equally impressive. Winchester, get out and enjoy the wonderful offering that Shenandoah is presenting to us!
Dianne Wright
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.