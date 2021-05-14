First Name Christine & John
Last Name Gerbi
As impassioned Democrats, we want to offer huge kudos to Liz Cheney for standing up to the blatantly false accounts -- the Trumpian big lies – embraced by many of our leading Republicans. We applaud Representative Cheney for having the courage to proclaim that President Biden legitimately won the election. It is a done deal. Liz Cheney: “The election is over. That is the rule of law. That is our constitutional process. Those who refuse to accept the rulings of our courts are at war with the constitution.” Our constitution, as Representative Cheney points out, underlies all partisan politics. The Constitution is the bedrock of our American democracy.
We pray that Liz Cheney does not go anywhere but that she continues to contrast what the Republican party has recently become versus what it should be. Our democracy, our country needs two political parties that debate policy and direction. To purport misleading fabrications is tragic and dangerous; we need to be cogent and credible democratic voices in the world.
Good leaders lead, speak the truth. Liz Cheney is presently engaged in a staunch battle for the integrity of her beloved political party. To paraphrase St. John, “The truth will set us free and we shall be free indeed.” Liz Cheney wants to take back the narrative from leading congressional leaders who are lying to loyal constituents who trust them.
Though we know we disagree on almost all policies, God bless you, Liz Cheney! We all need your voice.
