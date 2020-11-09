God help all Americans
In 1831, the Underground Railroad helped 100,000 enslaved African Americans escape bondage from the Southern states that condoned slavery. Only the Union, under the leadership of President Lincoln, were willing to give their lives to ensure all were set free.
While this part of history is indisputable and is a chapter that demonstrates what makes America great, the same concept in today’s Democrat-speak has equally succeeded. Only this time to enslave all to their dictatorial and greed- filled ways.
First will be an attack on free speech that will result in you reciting their talking points. Second will be the attack to confiscate weapons from the law-abiding American people and take what you have earned. Next is higher taxes to pay for social welfare programs that create human apathy and support the abortion of unborn children. Lastly, reintroduce the socialized medicine concept that results in lower quality medical care, except for the elitist.
And how did we get here? While the Republican Party was watching the shiny object (impeachment, COVID, Supreme Court nominations), the Democrats were implementing the underground movement to win by all costs. We have witnessed first-hand their unconscionable and character-assignation behaviors over the last two years. Hence the mail-in ballot (not absentee ballot that is secure) to tilt the election in their favor since this uncharted territory was their best bet to take (notice I did not say win) the Presidency, House And Senate. God help all Americans starting in 2021.
David Eddy Middletown
What Scares me is that some people actually believe this. What a skewed and false view of Democrats. Like religious beliefs, telling him he is wrong will not dissuade him. What if this man decides to take violent actions out of fear based on these false perceptions and beliefs? Scary indeed.
