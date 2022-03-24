Valley Hospitalists PC (part of Valley Health) recently turned a bill for $11 over to a collection agency, which caused my credit score to plumet over 100 points. Being only a few dollars, and the fact that hundreds of dollars were collected from Medicare and my insurance company already, I gave it little priority and forgot about the debt.
I stand guilty of being delinquent in payment (despite feeling that the amount is ridiculous) but would have eventually paid it had Valley Health kept billing me and not turned it over to a collection agency.
After dealing with Valley Health many times in the past, I have the impression that pursuit of the almighty buck takes priority over all things. It also demonstrates to me what a sham Equifax and other collection credit score entities have become when $11 can so negatively impact one's credit score.
Unfortunately, "capitalism" always wins out it seems. Now Valley Hospitalists PC can take me to court for their 11 bucks. And I'll never use Valley Health again!
Larry Walters
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.