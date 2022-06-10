Golden beauties!
Each year at this time my backyard comes alive with some kind of indigenous trees whose blossoms remind me of golden crowns!
I have no idea what kind of trees they are and have not been able to locate a picture of them online. So, if anyone of my Winchester area neighbors is familiar with them, please share their name.
While they grow wild and may not be recognized in the higher end of horticultural society, their beauty is breathtaking and I am always so happy to see them, when they blossom.
Joy Dovel Winchester
