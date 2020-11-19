Golf tournament is for the birds
On Saturday, October 24, 2020, the second annual Richard G. “Dickie” Dick Memorial Turkeys for Sharing Golf Tournament was held at Rock Harbor Golf Course in Winchester. As a result, 412 turkeys were purchased for the local Salvation Army for Thanksgiving and Christmas, through the generosity of our players, tee sponsors, greens sponsors, our title sponsor and other contributions.
We wish to also thank Rock Harbor Golf Course and Schenck Foods Company for their great help in making this event possible.
We look forward to conducting this great event for many years to come and hope our community will continue to support this worthy cause.
Rick Miller Frederick County
