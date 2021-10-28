It just occurred to me this morning that what I have been telling my grandchildren is good advice for everyone.
That is, "Do the right thing, obey God and follow Jesus" — because one day every knee will bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is lord.
Amen!
Maurice McGrew
Stephens City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.