Good neighbors come to rescue
I would like to acknowledge and thank three kind strangers for going out of their way to offer me transportation during these last few snow days. Between running out of gas and a scheduled ride not showing, these wonderful folks — Roland, Penny and Phil (actually on Groundhog Day) went completely out of their way to offer assistance. As a thank you for your good deeds a donation has been made to our local SPCA. Thank you again for coming to my rescue.
Ray Woodrum
Winchester
