I read Ed Jaffe's letter defending Del. Wendy Gooditis' unethical and possibly illegal diversion of taxpayers' dollars allocated to her to have a Legislative District Office in our district, and it is clear he misses the egregious point in her conduct.
Mr. Jaffe seems to think it is fine for Del. Gooditis to divert these taxpayer funds to her favorite charities (such as Planned Parenthood) and not use them for their statutorily intended purpose.
The bottom line is that Del. Gooditis took the Legislative District Office money and did not ever open up a Legislative District Office. That's wrong. She does not have the right to divert taxpayer dollars to her favorite charities.
To this taxpayer, Del. Gooditis is guilty of Misuse of Public Assets, and she should be investigated by police authorities.
