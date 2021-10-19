As a citizen of Winchester and the Shenandoah Valley, it is important to me to know that my family, home and community are safe and protected.
Public safety is key for making sure our community can thrive, and that starts with making sure that we have high-quality law enforcement to keep us safe. To attract and keep the best law enforcement officials, we need to pay them a living wage.
That's why in Richmond, Delegate Wendy Gooditis voted to give our state police a pay raise. This will allow us to support our officers and make sure that we're not losing the best talent to other states.
Wendy's first priority is keeping our children and families safe. She knows that keeping our state police and sheriff's departments fully funded allows them to protect our community. She also knows that implementing common-sense measures like body cameras and investing in anti-bias training keeps all of our citizens safe.
I support a community that is safe and welcoming for all of us. That means investing resources into making sure our police departments are staffed with high-quality, well-trained officers.
I'm proud to be supporting Wendy Gooditis this November for the House of Delegates. We need to support all the Democratic candidates to keep Virginia moving forward - Terry McAuliffe for governor, Hala Ayala for lieutenant governor, Mark Herring for attorney general, Delmara "Deetzie" Bayliss for the 29th House District and Paul Siker for the 33rd House District.
Please make sure you vote on Nov. 2.
Suzanne Conrad
Winchester
