GOP is the new King George
About 246 years ago, the British colonists in North America got angry because King George was dumping on them — unwarranted taxation, unwanted restrictions on their freedom — and they rebelled. The result was the United States of America, the “land of the free.”
Now the Republican party has taken over the role of King George by suppressing our right to vote and attacking the integrity of the voting process, suppressing a woman’s right to control her own body, suppressing the separation of church and state (even though that separation benefits every religion) and generally attacking our land of the free — making it far less free.
The GOP has been subverted by a faction that has decided that stealing the vote is far easier than earning it and they are willing to subvert our country in a process that has been described as a “slow-moving coup.”
Like most of you, I really love our country and the freedoms that millions have given their lives to defend. This is the most dangerous time that our country has faced since the Civil War because in 1860, like now, there was a faction willing to destroy the Union to accomplish their goals.
It’s very scary to think of living in a land where our government officials are actually not elected by us and work for a cause instead of the good of our country.
As Benjamin Franklin warned: We have a democracy — if we could keep it.
Michael Byrnes Winchester
