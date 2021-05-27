The 35 Republican Congressmen and Congresswomen who voted in favor of the bipartisan investigation into the January 6 attack on Congress deserve support and acknowledgement. Their support demonstrates true patriotism. Their support recognizes the necessity for action to help prevent future rebellious attacks on our wavering democracy. All those responsible for the vicious attack must be held accountable and brought to justice.
Why would any elected Congress person resist such an obviously necessary investigation? Might those Congress people be afraid of the final results? Results that may prove and highlight their own complicit unlawful actions?
An investigation into the origins of this mysterious "Foxitis" plaguing the white supremacists that wanted to disrupt government operations and hang Mike Pence is certainly necessary. I wouldn't want to catch that thing! And why on earth is Shaman's lawyer calling these "tourists" "effin r.t..ds" and "short school bus types"?
Kudos indeed to the republicans who are sensible enough to see through the gaslight.
There is no need to further investigate the mostly peaceful protesting of Jan 6th, but there probably should be an investigation into the alleged criminal mistreatment of those detained.
It was not peaceful. It was a violent, cop-killing insurrection carried out at the urging of then-President Trump. We all watched it on tv.
