I met a young disc jockey at Q102 in 1987 when he helped produce local Crime Solvers public service announcements. Since 1997, we’ve shared a professional relationship as we both worked for different law enforcement agencies. I personally observed and noted his sincere approach to his job and to the public he served. We had occasions to work together on addressing concerns in the community and it wasn’t hard to see his desire to help people was genuine, often going beyond what was expected of him. His efforts to aid the citizens of Frederick County were later enhanced by his growing knowledge and expertise in his field.
In 2016, I was elected sheriff and this man of service and commitment would quickly prove himself to be one of my most valued deputies and a member of my command staff who I can always rely on.
This person is Warren Gosnell, my current traffic safety coordinator and public information officer. Warren remains a dedicated public servant to this community and a person of trust, loyalty and commitment. Warren evaluates situations with the goal of proper and just resolutions for all. By no means is Warren a “yes man.” You can be sure when Warren speaks on a topic, he has done his homework, and you can rely on his evaluations.
Warren is running for the Board of Supervisors, and I know he will do what’s right for the Shawnee District and the citizens of Frederick County. I recommend voting Warren Gosnell this election.
Sheriff Lenny Millholland
Frederick County
