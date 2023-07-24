Before you believe in the bottom-up economic theories, remember one thing, it takes money and investments to create opportunities. Those of us living in the middle- to low-income segments may have the dreams to create, but we do not have the resources to see it to fruition. The constant rhetoric from this administration declaring they are looking after your best interests on dramatic socio-economic policy changes is focused on convincing those who do not know any better.
Just look at our history of the people and outcomes to gain a better understanding of who has enriched our lives.
F. L. Ames, Jay Gould, J. P. Morgan, Cornelius Vanderbilt, and Henry Villard: U.S. railroad industry.
Henry Ford: First American automobile manufacturer.
Andrew Carnegie: Steel mills, and he funded over 2,800 libraries throughout the world.
Andrew Mellon: Prominent banking industry, investor in Chevron, Alcoa, National Gallery of Art in DC, etc.
Milton Hersey: U.S. chocolate industry.
Bill Gates: Microsoft products.
Elon Musk: Tesla (first electric car with charging infrastructure) — and Twitter a First Amendment rights platform.
That said, where is the federal government mentioned in any of these creations that have improved our lives? Nowhere!
The real benefits given by all these philanthropists are not just the creation of a product, but the millions of jobs created to support these ideas that you and I have benefited from. That’s American ingenuity at its finest. But it is currently being torn apart by a government elected for the government, and not to represent the people.
David Eddy
Middletown
