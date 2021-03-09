There is a large intersection between conservative and liberal today. The word liberal has its roots in the Latin for liberty. The Left today is all about controlling the masses, and liberty gets in their way. That is why the Left is for politically correct speech. What they define as hate speech is exactly what the Constitution sought to protect — speaking truth to power. The other restrictions the Left is pushing are to protect government (power) against those who would restrict government. By the way, the entire Constitution is about restricting the power of government. Those for big government are constantly trying to find work-arounds to anything restrictive. Government was not meant to solve all of our problems because government is very ineffective and inefficient when it comes to problem solving. We are not supposed to be a government of the Elite, by the Elite and for the Elite, but that is what we currently are experiencing under the Biden administration.
David Sparkman
Frederick County
(50) comments
Folks, this a lot of commenting on the idiotic ramblings of nuttier than squirrel poo sparkman...
Going out on a limb here: I will say Mr. Sparkman, Conservative, Doc, Scott, and other right wing conservatives are employed or retired comfortably, not in any threat of being evicted from an apartment or being foreclosed on their home. Going to make the big leap that they can buy food and if they have children at home, they can feed them.
I would really like to hear from Republicans who may not be so fortunate. Who have lost a job. Who has found that food stamps may help but don’t feed your family. Who is a month behind in rent or mortgage. Who is skipping meals so you have enough food to feed your children. Who has lost your medical insurance but your son needs a medication that you pay for or are trying to pay for out of pocket.
I want to hear from this Republican not a bunch of sanctimonious individuals who exist with Peter Pan and Tinker Bell.
Wow, you only wasted an hour & fifteen minutes, where is your self control? Factual would be the best description of of comments made, which have nothing to do with the things you mentioned. I am on social security, plus I am still employed. I am not receiving aid, although I'm sure in younger years I could have. I paid for my social security, to which I am entitled. I believe in earning what you receive if you are physically capable. I don't believe in taking advantage of anyone or my country, I believe in contributing to society, not just taking. I believe in what JFK once said, Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.
Mr. Ralcabin, Please unruffled your feathers. I, too, am on retirement , social security, and Medicare. All these I paid for and are paid for every month. You and I know that most civilians don’t know that people like you and I pay a premium for our Medicare every month. Also, as a former self employed person, I paid a 17 1/2% tax for social security. You’re assuming criticism when there was none.
Most of us who are reasonably comfortable have no idea of the desperation of those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Like bats transmitting disease, and the horrendous conditions of the live markets in China, the desperation of Americans during this pandemic is, no doubt, fake news.
Tell that to the families of loved ones who died of heart attacks, only to have the medical examiner change it to COVID, allowing the hospital to get $17,000 from the liberal handouts, while the life insurance company was allowed to refuse the family the money from his policy. The man's doctor even said he was gonna die of heart failure, and he didn't do anything about it, didn't care. Lived his life. But, because some test said he was COVID positive without having any symptoms, his family bore the brunt rather than the insurance company. I feel bad for the people who planned for the worst, only to have it taken from them. I don't feel sorry for the people who won't plan to take care of themselves and expect the rest of us to do it. Nope, not me. Call me anything you want, but I am a realist.
"retired comfortably" cashing their socialistic social security checks and presenting their socialistic medicare card proudly or if they served in the socialistic armed forces collecting their "government" checks ... hypocrite thy name is republiclan
I paid for social security, having worked since the age of 15. You will need to call everyone, not just Republicans a hypocrite, since you are addressing social security. I'm still working, still contributing, & I don't cash anything, it's direct deposit, nowadays 😁
Don’t rise to Brown’s bait. Someday he’ll be “cashing” his social security check!
🙄 🥱. I live in the real world. It’s a waste of time to have discussions with those who don’t. Enjoy your fantasies as it’s all you have.
@blackhorsegirl - "What is your press conference issue? Biden has better things to do than entertain you, you know, like rescue the American economy and the American people." WHAT! Are you talking about brain-dead biden? He doesn't even remember the name of his Secretary of Defense to include where he works! We are screwed! Buy a gun!
Golly, wish these Trump Cult Members would rejoin reality. Then they would discover they have been living a lie. McConnell does nothing, McCarthy read’s children’s books, and Trump tried to overthrow a government. This is a pathetic group.
At least Democrats are trying to help millions of desperate people.
Joe Biden doesn't know the name of his cabinet nominees. I see the 25th amendment being invoked so the crazy libs can put Lying Kamala in his seat in the very near future. Don't say we didn't warn you Biden cultists. Harris is not a moderate at all. The plan was to keep Joe hidden, change the voting process quickly under the guise of a virus unleashed by a t*rd world country (the very same t*rd world country that Biden made his money off of), steal the election, put the Capitol behind razor wire and cut the public off, saying they know better. Don't believe me, look around. We're at each other's throats while the socialist leftists have taken over our country. No more moderates, just the radicals. Take off your masks and your blinders. We've been lied to.
buy a gun! ....and run for the mountains/hill!
you right wingers are an excited bunch indeed...lol
"We've been lied to" .....this statement from a tRumpster about anyone other than tRump is mindboggling at the very least..... you certainly have been lied to consistently from January 2017- January 20, 2021... pathologically lied to...30,000+ times
Quite a few conspiracies churning around in there today and you seem to be making some up as you go along, yeesh
Joe Biden is what they call an Empty Suit. He is a front man for the leftists that are running the country into the ground rapidly. Sad to see America get destroyed daily.
What’s obvious is that there are more important things to do than entertain you. If you wish entertainment, sit with Mr. McCarthy and he’ll read Dr. Seuss to you.
Guess the left is so concerned about politically correct speech that Biden hasn't given a press conference yet. More than 40 days in, that's the longest in a 100 years a newly elected President has gone. Are his handlers afraid to let the public see the real Biden, without a teleprompter?
I thought this party was all about transparency, hmmm, interesting. Most be so boring now without Trump in office, so gotta attack other things, like Mr. Potato Head. I mean commenters constantly still are attacking Trump, while Biden dodges a press conference.
What's the matter, afraid they'll make fun of you on SNL? Don't see that happening either, the media's coverage is blatantly obvious, to anyone.
What is your press conference issue? Biden has better things to do than entertain you, you know, like rescue the American economy and the American people. This is why he has a press secretary. How quickly you forget that Trump’s press conferences were a disaster and he stopped doing them. Instead, he sent out his press secretary who blatantly lied to the American people over and over.
As for SNL: I’m sure Biden will have his moment. So far, he’s doing his job, helping the country, trying to prevent more deaths from the Covid. Did I say doing his job? Trump could have been a hero. Instead he was an incompetent dolt and now we have over a half million dead Americans.
81 million Americans feel Biden can help them. Give him a chance.
Like the left gave Trump from day one, a chance, how quickly you forget. China is responsible for the deaths, not Trump. Still buying things made from there, where's your outrage? I'm speaking about the current President, Biden & his press conference. I realize you would lack material for comments if you didn't attack Trump.
Why bring up Trump's press conferences, can't Biden handle it better? Guess not, he doesn't even try, where's the transparency to the media that helped get him elected. What is he/they afraid of ?
In your ignorance, you don’t realize coronavirus exists in lots of places in the world. The people in China eat and sell bats (who have the virus) in their live markets. That doesn’t mean they purposely unleashed it on the United States.
Trump is a liar, an incompetent dolt, and an ego driven baffoon. He totally failed the American people by making mask wearing and social distancing a political issue and not a life saving issue. He knew the dangers of the pandemic and elected to down play it as told to Bob Woodward. He feared how it would affect his re-election.
Stop defending him. You’re embarrassing yourself. Trump failed the American people and, fortunately, 81 million voters threw him out of office.
Bats, yeah, right, just showed up after all these centuries in bats. Talk about ignorance, whew, that's pretty evident.
Ummm, Trump isn't the current President, so you can stop battering him now. Let's hear from our current, funny how he has nothing to say now, guess puppets can't speak on their own Ignorance is an inability to see the obvious.
President Biden is working. You know being president.
Yep, bats. Perhaps if you educated yourself you might learn something. Bats are tested constantly outside the vast rain forest in the Congo for the coronavirus and other diseases. You people are willing to believe anything in your world of lies and conspiracies. Trump had no way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus around the world. However, his incompetent and childish response concerning masks and social distancing resulted in the death of thousands. Live in your fantasy world. The rest of us know the truth.
Trump tried to prevent it from spreading here by his travel ban to and from china and all you libs could do was cry racism. smh
Then why is there razor wire still around the Capitol? Oh, that's right. The people who want to be able to voice their objections don't matter.
Ah, Remember, if you qualify for the $1400 be sure to destroy it. You would want to be tainted by such a gift from Biden.
You didn't say that when Trump was elected I'd be willing to wager. We need a bully in the White House to stand up for America, not a drooling idiot that can't complete a sentence without practice and a teleprompter. Biden is an idiot. Plain and simple.
Well that idiot beat your idiot by a fairly wide margin, and in doing so saved us from an autocratic government. And your idiot managed to lose not only the White House, his actions and inactions and downright ineptitude lost the House and Senate as well. So it's early days yet to say who is the bigger idiot. And as for the "teleprompter"? Please....do us all a favor, go listen to the past 4 years teleprompter kid.
I also would like to see a press conference, but that's not my first priority. If that's your main complaint, then I guess Biden isn't doing too bad of a job in his first 100 days. How do you feel about reality based press briefings on a daily basis? "Attack Mr. Potato Head". Talk to Hasbro about that. And SNL has taken plenty of shots at Biden in the past, so don't fret.
Not fretting, just laughing at condemnation of toys. The left has nothing to hide, & is honest, & not part of any conspiracies, so speak with the press, just waiting on the competent new leader to remove any doubt.
we get honest daily briefing from competent, intelligent people.. that will have to hold you until President Biden decides to do otherwise. He is pretty busy with a pandemic lied about for over a year by your orange god.
Orange god, my you do have a way with words, didn't realize he was your God. Glad someone can be competent, obviously the help is needed, since Biden can't face the press.China lied about the pandemic, it came from a lab. It's a Communist country, once again, where is the outrage?
my outrage is with you home grown idiots that refuse to wear masks or get the vaccine... I could give a rats ask about china. you blame others while you do nothing to help desimate the virus. no wonder tRump called you folks his uneducated base.
What's happening at the southern border then? Why the sudden influx of illegal aliens carrying signs (professionally made I might add, hmmmmm)? Why is the DHS head asking for volunteers? I say we allow volunteers to go and cull the herd, like we do when the deer population get's too high. I bet you'd see a lot of volunteers if they were allowed to cull the herd to protect America's borders.
hopefully your non wearing of mask, non vaccinated right wingers will help "cull the herd" of you home grown terrorists/traitors/insurrectionists
Where to begin.. this sparkman guy is so confused for someone of such an advanced age. He like most republiclans complain about the ineffectiveness of our government and do all they can to make government ineffective. We, all of us, are the government. The government is the aggregation of ideas and funds focused to move the country forward in a positive way for all of it members. Those who do not understand this or understand and seek to undermine our government are the same right wing bigots who worship an incompetent racist, sexual predator and pathological liar tRump and supported the January 6th coup attempt to turn this nation into a dictatorship under the incompetent tRump. sparkman is a lost cause and very confused angry old white nationalist.
Well, Mr. Sparkman, I will say it Again from the top:
If you qualify for the relief check,
1). Give it to charity
2). Gather with your Trump Cult of Lies and Conspiracies members, have a super spreader rally, light up a bond fire 🔥, and burn the money in protest.
However, we know that Republicans are hypocrites and that won’t happen. Squawking and carrying on, they will be first at Lowe’s to buy themselves a new refrigerator or whatever.
Now nationwide there are millions of Republicans who are jobless, who will get kicked out of their apartments or face foreclosure on their mortgage, who can’t feed their hungry children.
Jesus said it rains on the good and bad, the sun shines on the good and bad. Here we have no good and bad but only desperate people who need some temporary help. Before you Republicans keep shrieking, let’s see if this relief package works.
Poor Sparky. Poor poor little man.
As usual, Doc and other Republicans are ignorant of who Democrats really are. The idea that we are all radical leftist is just the wailing of Fox News.
Please, Republicans, try to form an original thought in your brains not parroting Fox News, Trump, or one of his Toadies. Try to activate a brain cell unlike your Republican representatives who have nothing better to do other than read Dr. Seuss.
It may come as a shock to you but most Democrats are actually moderates.
What is moderate about allowing illegal aliens into our country and not punishing them? What is moderate about restricting lawful gun ownership? What is moderate about the government interfering into every aspect of our life? What is moderate about using taxpayer money for abortions? What is moderate about increasing government social programs that are better run by charities? What is moderate about allowing people to identify themselves as something science can prove they are not?
As usual, Mr. Conservative is misinformed and an outright bigot. Let’s no longer waste our time but just leave him wallowing in his ignorance. He may find comfort in the minority leader of the House of Representatives reading children’s stories.
Oh, and before they get their bloomers in twist over fixing a plate of ham and eggs and does it align with their conservative values, know that green eggs actually exist.
No cognitive response, per usual. Didn't really expect one, just got what I expected. Deflection and cries of racism and bigotry. You are a sad little human, or a chinese bot.
So simple, even a Leftist should be able to understand it. [thumbup] Of course, what they "should" rarely ever equates to what they "will", as they shall demonstrate here...
Just so you know, your perception of and description of liberals and Biden’s democrats is quite skewed and wrong. Perhaps you should get to know and talk with more Democrats rather than believe what FOX News and political Republicans say. Their mission is to win over and keep viewers and voters. Turning the opposition into the enemy is good for them but is created false perceptions of and unjustified opinions about the other side. Beware of being led by people and organizations who gain by dividing us.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Yes, and these constituents will soon discover these conservative Republicans left them jobless, hungry, and homeless.
No, Conservative Republicans create jobs. Liberal Democrats believe that flipping burgers is worth $15 an hour. Flipping burgers is not supposed to be a career, it's a stepping stone to better yourself and your situation. If that's all you want to do with your life, that's your choice. Nobody should be forced to subsidize your laziness or incompetence.
Your aren't talking about Dems vs. Republicans, you are actually talking about politicians vs. their constituents.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.