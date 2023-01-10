Government protections or overreach?
For the past two years. a restaurant in Fredericksburg has been the epicenter of former Gov. Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 Executive Order 72. Among other things, this order mandated that restaurants require employees and patrons to wear face masks, practice social distancing and to close bar areas to customers. The restaurant is Gourmeltz. Its owner, Matt Strickland, has battled the state since 2020, claiming the COVID rules implemented during the pandemic were unconstitutional. He refused to comply with these mandates by continuing to operate the restaurant even with his food and alcohol licenses suspended by the state.
In January 2021, the Virginia Department of Health suspended Gourmeltz’s health permit. The restaurant stayed open while the case meandered through the court system. The health department eventually dropped its case, but the Virginia Alcohol and Beverage Control did not. To sell alcohol, Virginia law requires licensees to conform to local health requirements. Even though the Health Department had dropped their case against Gourmeltz, the Virginia ABC Board revoked Gourmeltz liquor license on March 31, 2021. With silence from the Youngkin administration, a series of appeals and legal maneuvers by both sides culminated on Dec. 2 with a raid by the ABC Board on Gourmeltz long after the requirements of Executive Order 72 were rescinded.
Was this raid to protect public health? The owner of Gourmeltz will tell his story at the Small Business Freedom Alliance meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at West Oaks Farm Market. Come hear for yourself, and you be the judge.
