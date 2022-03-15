Having strong opinions is okay. Disagreeing is okay. What's not okay is sacrificing personal integrity to further an agenda.
At the recent joint meeting of the School Board and the Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Shawn Graber mouthed a profanity to a School Board member across the table. I don’t understand how anyone can defend his behavior.
Not only defend, but some went so far as to imply that it was a set up or that the School Board member who called him out was also mouthing inappropriate things behind her mask.
There is video to prove what he did and to prove that he lied when accused. He then walked out of the meeting that he said he’s requested for two years.
This is not the first time Graber has used profanity nor is it the first time he has denied actions that have been proven by video or audio evidence.
If we want to raise honest children who live their lives with integrity and grow up to be productive members of society, it is up to all of us to set a good example.
So instead of defending inappropriate behavior, how about we all hold people, especially our elected officials, accountable for their behavior. That doesn't mean you are sacrificing your position or even your support of that person. It simply means that you are someone who desires leaders and fellow community members who are decent and honest. Is that too much to ask?
Lora Jarrell
Stephens City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.