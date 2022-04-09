No, Mr. Graber, we know you don’t care about the schools. You care only about hearing your own voice. I find it hard to believe that the school division has not given you the information that you want.
You keep approving new developments, thus bringing more children to this area. We have a great school system and people move here, in part, because of that. Get off of your high horse and take care of our students.
That’s just it, YOU DON’T CARE.
I am extremely sad that you are my representative.
Carolyn Williams
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.