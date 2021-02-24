I attended the town hall meeting this past Saturday February 20th put on by Shawn Graber, Supervisor from Back Creek District. I live in Gainesboro District but after some of his comments at the February 10 Board of Supervisors meeting I felt I needed to go.
The topic I was there to hear about and discuss was the renovation of James Wood High School. Mr. Graber began a disrespectful rant about those at the school board office and then he called the Superintendent Dr. Sovine "The Spin Doctor." Not once did he refer to him as Dr. Sovine. Mr. Graber that is in my opinion unbecoming behavior from an elected official. Graber said he does not believe anything that comes out of the mouths of anyone at the school board office .I would like to know what lies have been told to the board regarding schools and the funds they are requesting. Mr. Graber feels that the budget for the renovation is more than they need to do the renovations but Mr. Graber is the only Supervisor to not attend the presentation that the school board provided so that everyone understood what was planned. Mr. Graber is getting his information from others and then he SPINS it to fit the narrative he needs. Well Mr. Graber, when you are the only one talking everyone believes what you say. I say it is time for answers and for you to be called out. You want answers and so do I.
(4) comments
More defense against the indefensible. Supervisor Graber has been asking where all the money goes and gets crickets in reply. The School Board does not know enough about financial planning to actually write and publish a budget. Come on people, grow up. Get responsible and do some actual planning. You spend money like crazy and cover up the spending. No wonder people are suspicious.
How did your interview with the FBI go for you?
Was there an FBI interview??? I am SO behind! Please David, do let us know more about that! Who was at the meeting at Caldwell's??? What was discussed? Has the FBI requested your phone records, yet? Or a follow up interview? "No wonder people are suspicious"...you took the words right from my mouth.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.