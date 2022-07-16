This is a paean to Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney in recognition of the way they are handling the January 6 hearings. I can think of few legislators at the helm of such a hearing, Democratic or Republican, who would conduct proceedings with such grace and equanimity in times such as ours, rife with freely expressed hatreds, threats and fervent political agendas.
A former beloved pastor, the Rev. Ken Swanson, often returned to a theme that involved the word “repentance,” as translated from the Greek word metanoia. He taught that metanoia implies an 180-degree turn, a complete movement in a new direction. Such a portentous life-changing decision for change is always brave. It is often the, “I was lost but now I'm found,” phenomena of amazing grace with implications that might transfigure the rest of one's days. The January 6 witnesses have told transformative stories regarding re-framing their understanding the world. Valiant and intrepid, such telling. May they be an inspiration to us all.
With their respectful demeanor, Mr. Thompson and Ms. Cheney are peaceably facilitating an epic American story coming together. Let the tellings speak for themself. May we, a people of diverse ideologies, hear them well. Even as we wrestle with divergent policy priorities, may we come together as one nation committed to a common understanding of who we are beneath the dissent and contention, fellow citizens, and heirs to the fragile American dream.
Christine Gerbi
Frederick County
