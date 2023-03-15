The Outreach and Food Pantry teams of Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Stephenson would like to thank our church family and the community for supporting our Spaghetti Dinner/Basket Auction fundraiser on March 4.
We are very grateful to the following businesses for their donations of gift cards/certificates for the auction: Chick-fil-A; Nailtique Spa; Jordan Springs Market BBQ; Café del Sol; Denny’s; Manolete’s Taqueria Gourmet; Texas Roadhouse; Parlour Hair Styling Salon; H.N. Funkhouser & Co. (Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway); Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club; and Frederick Block, Brick & Stone.
Proceeds from the fundraiser, which was very successful, will be used to expand our weekly food pantry ministry.
For information about the pantry and ways to provide assistance, please call the Emmanuel UMC office at 540-662-1269.
Janet Shade, outreach chair
Debbie Brady, food pantry coordinator
Debbie Hahn, food pantry coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.