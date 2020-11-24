Some remarkable things have recently happened in the U.S.
Record-setting millions of voters, from both political parties, participated in the presidential election, in spite of the pandemic.
Although some people feared that the country was headed toward armed conflict over the presidential election, Election Day seemed quiet, and there were apparently few or no instances of open-carry weapons at polling stations.
In Michigan and Georgia, some state and local election officials and state legislators, when under apparent pressure to subvert the election, said they would follow the law and respect lawful election procedures, even when their personal sympathies were with the losing side.
Both state and federal judges, when presented with allegation of election fraud, dismissed cases when no actual evidence was offered.
When asked to help present allegations of election fraud in court, some law firms withdrew their services when they realized their clients had no acceptable evidence of election fraud.
It appears that the president-elect, having won enough electoral college votes, will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021, just as was the case both in 2016 and going back more than two centuries.
The right of U.S. citizens to chose their leaders by vote has been defended and upheld.
