On Friday, April 8, my wife and I were on our way to meet my brother and sister-in-law when we hit a pot hole and had a tire go flat. We pulled into the Shenandoah Sand Inc. on the Martinsburg Pike. A gentlemen from the company came over and put the spare tire on. We thanked them and they would not accept any money. I was putting things back when the AAA tow truck came. He checked the tire and said the NTB could get us a new tire. On Saturday morning we went to the NTB first thing and they were able to put a new tire on right away. In less than an hour we were on our way.
We want to thank everyone again for their kindness to us. Coming from New York to visit family we are grateful to all for their help.
Marty and Bonnie Ackley
Otego, New York
