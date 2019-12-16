This past Friday evening I participated in an event that truly demonstrates the compassion, collaboration, and innovative spirit of our community.
The Firefly Café and Bakery in Creekside Station hosted a “Switch Build” event led by the Valley Makers Association. This program provided the opportunity for participants to learn how to construct touch-pad type switches for those who lack the coordination or dexterity to use standard on/off switches. These switches may be used for nearly any electronic application with the appropriate receptor.
The Firefly Café not only afforded ample space for the program but also provided fresh-baked snacks for the participants. This is a wonderful facility owned and operated by the Winchester-based nonprofit organization NW Works, which for more than 50 years has delivered vocational training and employment to more than 200 individuals annually.
At Firefly trainees are immersed in a real-world food-service environment in order to garner future employment.
The Valley Makers Association is a relatively new nonprofit in our community devoted to the “teaching, learning and practice of fabrication." They utilize 3-D printing for many of the parts used in the fabrication and can produce items for a fraction of the cost found with major manufacturers.
In this instance, Valley Makers donated all of the built switches to our Outpatient Pediatric Therapy department located at 333 W. Cork St. to enable young clients to control devices and toys used in therapy.
One of our current pediatric clients, Ethan, accepted the 20+ switches on behalf of all the children we serve. It must be noted that Ethan made this quite the formal occasion, as he was dressed to the nines in a tuxedo!
Thanks again to all involved. We have so much to be proud of in our community!
