New Eve Maternity Home thanks the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative for its $5,600 donation to replace our HVAC system.
The donation was made by the cooperative's "The Power of Change" community program funded by voluntary contributions from cooperative members. It is inspiring and encouraging that the cooperative and its members have such a commitment to help our community and to make this a wonderful place to work, play, and live.
New Eve is a haven in Winchester for homeless women facing pregnancy where they can celebrate the gift of life free from fear. We and our mothers are grateful that so many people want to help us. Visit newevematernityhome.org.
Cabell Angle
Winchester
