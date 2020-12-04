Grateful for Thanksgiving dinner
I, as well as a lot of other people here in Winchester, want to thank the First Presbyterian Church for their great Thanksgiving dinner they had for all of us that didn’t have one. It was so deeply appreciated from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you so much to all the volunteers.
Felipa Howe Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.