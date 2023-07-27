I would like to thank Tina Landis, the Winchester Senior Center manager, and its members for being a saving grace for my father after my mother's death.
My father showed up at the center lonely and lost. He moved to Winchester just five years before and didn’t have a strong social life. Tina took him by the hand and changed that quickly. The friends and companionship he gained at the Senior Center gave him something to look forward to every week. The time with his friends extended beyond the center's hours and made the weekends fun again. Tina puts her heart and soul into the center and my father reaped the rewards of her hard work.
We recently moved out of the area and would like to acknowledge Tina and the patrons of Seniors First for just being the kind, amazing people they are.
Diane VanAmburg
Surprise
