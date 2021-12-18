Grateful to have known Dr. Terry Sinclair
I was deeply saddened to learn of Dr. Terry Sinclair’s passing. Terry was the type of physician many of us aspire to be. He was clinically astute, surgically gifted, and above all compassionate. When I met Terry, he was Vice President of Medical Staff Affairs at Valley Health and the Medical Director of the Free Medical Clinic he helped found in 1986 that was renamed for him in 2017.
During Sinclair Health Clinic’s early years, physicians worked together on Thursday evenings, caring for sick patients. Fortunately for me, Terry was one of the physicians I was assigned to work with. Although we were often tired when we arrived, there was a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose that always left us energized.
Terry’s humor and kindness drew many of us to him. He was passionate about improving the well-being of our community, whether it was through his work at church, at the Sinclair Health Clinic, or at Valley Health. Terry’s vision was always inclusive, and he inspired many of us to work alongside him.
Although I grieve that Terry is no longer here with us physically, I am grateful for the opportunity I had to work with him, and joyous for the legacy he created through Sinclair Health Clinic. As a celebration of Terry’s life and vision, I am thankful to all who continue to support and enhance the Clinic, so that we can serve our community for generations to come.
Dr. Shyama Rosenfeld Medical director, Sinclair Health Clinic
