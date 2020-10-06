This November, I will be voting to protect my freedom and my right to defend myself and my family. I will do this when I vote for President Trump and when I vote for Republican Mark Griffin for Berryville District Supervisor.
Griffin's opponent would like you to think that gun control is not a Clarke County issue. However, under Governor Northam, as of July 1, 2020, state law changed, permitting localities to pass gun control laws and together with the new red flag laws, even confiscate your firearms on an accusation.
Make no mistake, Mark Griffin is a strong defender of our rights and will actively work to keep Clarke a 2nd Amendment sanctuary county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.