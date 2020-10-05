The heart of emergency services in Clarke County is our volunteer Fire and EMS.
Mark Griffin, the Republican candidate for Berryville District supervisor, has committed to prioritize the full support, funding and training necessary for a volunteer system.
He'll have my vote on November 3rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.