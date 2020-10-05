For too long, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors has been a go along, get-a-long rubber stamp for its chairman and school superintendent.
Yet, Clarke County faces more than a decade of declining student test scores, enrollment and exploding per pupil costs.
We have a stretched Fire/EMS and Sheriff's Department needing attention, and the highest water and sewer rates in the Commonwealth.
As is our president, Mark Griffin is his own man and willing to stand up to the entrenched and take the hard decisions.
It's time for a change Clarke County and that change should be Mark Griffin, the Republican candidate for Berryville District supervisor.
