Seventy percent of the Clarke budget goes to the schools.
It's time to get control over the Clarke school budget and get the money where it belongs, to the classrooms, students, and teachers.
Since 2008, the Clarke County Schools' enrollment has been decreasing. Since 2012, it has dropped 14.3%.
Yet the Board of Supervisors has continued to increase the school budget annually, rubber stamping whatever the superintendent requests while also rewarding him with the previous years' carry-overs that amount to well over $1 million annually for his use.
With years of increasing spending per pupil, yet declining test scores, something is not right. It's time for serious financial oversight of the Clarke School Board, which spends 70% of the county budget.
Mark Griffin will bring that oversight function back to the Clarke Board of Supervisors and hold the superintendent accountable.
Berryville, join me in supporting Mark Griffin for supervisor on November 3rd.
