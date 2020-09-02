Irina Khanin (candidate for Delegate for the 29th District) has now been officially endorsed by the Lake Frederick Democrats and Independents (LFDI), a Shenandoah Valley community-based, grassroots organization. LFDI agrees with the Virginia National Organization for Women and Virginia's List, who have also endorsed Irina, that her promised agenda to support the rights of all women and children in the community is of paramount importance. Irina will promote issues such as the Equal Rights Amendment, workplace protections for women and LGBTQ Virginians, a woman's right to choose, and available and affordable access to healthcare for girls, women and all families.
LFDI is proud to add our endorsement of Irina Khanin for Delegate for the 29th District to those of other organizations who recognize her abilities and her concern for all of our citizens.
Sharon Walters
Chairwoman
Lake Frederick Democrats and Independents
