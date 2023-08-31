The Small Business Freedom Alliance is hosting candidate forums for the Nov. 7 general election. On Sept. 12 from 6-8 p.m., the candidates for Frederick County School Board and the local constitutional offices will be speaking. On Oct. 10 from 6-8 p.m., the candidates for Frederick County Board of Supervisors and the newly drawn state districts Senate 1, House 31 and House 32 will be speaking.
Our forums give candidates three minutes to explain their platform/stance on issues without interruption. This isn't a debate format, and there aren't questions allowed.
Candidates also are provided a space in the room to greet attendees before and after the speaking is finished.
The forums will be held at West Oaks Farm Market and are open to the public.
Email info@smallbusinessfreedomalliance.org for more information. The Small Business Freedom Alliance is Businesses United for Freedom, a 501(c)6 nonprofit organization and not affiliated with any other organization.
Josh Phelps
Frederick County
