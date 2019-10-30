It is more obvious every day that Frederick County is a growing community. Does that mean we need to pay more taxes to accommodate such growth? I do not claim to know all our county's financial needs, but I do know that it is important to elect supervisors to Frederick County's board who are willing to determine sound spending and where money can be saved.
The cost of living in Frederick County, including rent prices and personal property taxes, grows every year. Some folks are moving to West Virginia in hopes of finding a more affordable location. Others are moving in from well-to-do areas because it is more affordable here, but it may not be for long.
Our supervisors must have moral principles and be willing to listen to and communicate with taxpayers and business owners -- the funders of the county budget. Back Creek residents have the opportunity to elect such a leader to represent us on the Board of Supervisors, Shawn Graber.
Growth and change demand great leadership. Shawn is a servant leader -- a man of integrity, initiative, and courage. His vision for the county will reduce debt and prevent burdensome taxes while creating a family- and business-friendly county.
(1) comment
Amen.
