Support for reasonable gun safety measures is at an all-time high in the Commonwealth in the wake of the recent carnage in our schools and government offices, yet Republicans continue to block any effort to address the issue.
I believe most Frederick County residents want to feel safe and secure in their homes, offices, stores, and on our streets, in a place where our children can attend school without the stress of daily active shooter drills, and our civic officials can work without fear for their lives. This security will NOT be brought about by the greater proliferation of guns.
After the Republican shutdown of the July 9 special legislative session, I hope it will be clear to county residents that our current elected officials, Sen. Jill Vogel and Dels. Chris Collins and Dave LaRock, do not represent us, our children, or our civic officials. Who do they represent? Only the National Rifle Association and the laughingly misnamed “Citizens” Defense League.
Many of you reading this letter have voted Republican all your lives, and understandably so: the GOP used to be a party of admirable conservative principles. Sadly, those principles no longer concern what has become a party of Trump and 2nd Amendment extremists. Clearly, this is the year to make the change, take a deep breath, vote Democrat, and elect someone not in the pocket of the NRA and the CDL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.