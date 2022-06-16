Every time there is a horrific event like we witnessed on May 24 involving a firearm and an unbalanced lunatic, there is a call from some folks for "gun control."
But consider: Do spoons make you fat? Can mental illness simply be legislated away? Can human behavior really be legislated? We have strict laws against murder. And yet, sadly, murder seems to be more popular a crime than ever.
Shall we make knives illegal? Bows? Arrows? Poisons? Missiles? Scissors? Hammers? Slingshots? Cars and trucks? The most ancient weapons of all? Rocks? It's a fool's errand to believe gun laws have any effect on the use of guns to harm, maim and kill people. Otherwise, locales like Baltimore and Chicago, with among the most draconian gun laws in America, would be among the safest places in America, instead of how they actually are today — among the most dangerous.
What we have in America is a disease of the heart. A disease of the mind. Moral and ethical decay. How can it be any clearer that the further we move away from the Judeo-Christian ethic the more errant, destructive and base human behavior becomes?
Until the root causes of gun violence are addressed within our society and within the family structure and we raise a generation that respects the sanctity of human life, very little will change. No matter what laws are enacted.
Brothers and sisters: We have a human problem. Not a gun problem.
E.C. Compton
Frederick County
