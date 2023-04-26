Gun crimes ... there is no such thing!
A gun is an inanimate object.
Mass shooting? How many shots define this term?
Ban guns and create another profit center for the cartels to bring across our open borders.
Defend your life with a gun, and the statistic will be listed as the criminal use of a firearm.
The 2nd Amendment was put into the Constitution as a safeguard to allow citizens to defend themselves against government tyranny. Yet today, the goal of the socialists is to disarm the citizens and allow rampant criminals and allow sociopathic "activists" to roam the streets. Civil unrest is an excuse for the government to place more controls over individuals.
Pass laws to restrict guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens and watch the destruction of freedom as the barbarians roam the streets.
The solution to this problem is very simple. Lock up the criminal element and get the mentally unstable into institutions. Stop taking years to prosecute the criminal element. Get the law-abiding citizens on the side of law and order.
Support candidates that are committed to defending the lives and freedom of the law-abiding citizens.
Robert Engle
Star Tannery
