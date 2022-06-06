It appears that the many Americans who have been holding their noses and voting for Trump and his Republican allies in the Senate for the past several years for the sole purpose of ensuring that conservative justices get appointed to the Supreme Court are about to get their wish. Those justices appear to be determined to overturn Roe v. Wade and wrest control over their own bodies and their own health care from countless American women.
While they celebrate their achievement, I can only hope those voters think of the future and realize that if they really care about children, about families, about ensuring that the babies they have forced women to carry to term have any hope of surviving childhood and reaching adulthood, or, indeed, care about anything other than embryos, they should immediately begin rethinking their political affiliation and start voting for Democrats.
Republican leaders have clearly demonstrated, time and time again, that they are unwilling to enact any sort of gun safety regulations, ensuring that the massacre of school children and their teachers by gun-crazed young men will continue ad infinitum. Sadly, too many Republican voters seem totally comfortable with this state of affairs. By continuing to support the current Republican party, these “pro-life” voters will be clearly demonstrating that while they may be pro-birth, they are anything but pro-life. Pro-death would be more like it.
Kathryn Uphaus
Frederick County
