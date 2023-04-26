I urge Rep. Cline to do everything possible to ensure that proposed bans on the legal ownership of guns be defeated. Although guns (as well as cars, alcohol, opioids, and knives) can be used illegally, a quick review of just a few recent nationwide media reports show that guns are used regularly for self-defense.
For example, recent news stories from Houston, Dallas, Johnson City, Philadelphia, Orlando, Chicago, and Portland provide real-life examples of citizens using guns for legal, self-defense purposes. Let’s not prevent law-abiding citizens from being able to defend ourselves because of those who use these tools illegally.
Local law-abiding gun owners applaud Rep. Cline’s position on allowing us to have the tools to protect ourselves.
Glenn White
Cross Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.