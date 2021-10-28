A school board representative should want to work for the best interest of education and the students. I can say with absolute certainty, Diana Hackney wants just that. This is not politics with her; it is all about education and solutions.
Diana was a student and teacher in Frederick County Public Schools and went on to rise in the ranks of academia during her long and successful professional career. We are blessed to have a candidate with her expertise, knowledge and energy stepping up to run for School Board and to represent the students and parents of the Stonewall District.
Diana has worked tirelessly with and for all students for decades. She understands what our growing minds deserve and need to have a successful future. She researches problems from every angle and I trust she will make the right decisions in this capacity for future generations to come. I know this because I know Diana Hackney’s character, drive and belief that we can always improve if you have a plan, desire and collaboration.
Please look into her background and you will see that as well. You can read all about Diana on her Facebook page at Diana L. Hackney for Frederick Co., VA School Board: Stonewall District.
As a proud graduate of Frederick County Public Schools I fully endorse Diana Hackney for School Board.
Loralee Tyler
Frederick County
